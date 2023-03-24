Parineeta and Mardaani fame director Pradeep Sarkar passes away at 68; Ajay Devgn, Hansal Mehta express grief

A piece of heartbreaking news is coming in from the Bollywood industry. Popular filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar has passed away at the age of 68. He is the man behind directing hit films like Parineeta, Laga Chunari Mein Daag, Mardaani and Helicopter Eela. It is said that the filmmaker was on dialysis for some days now and when his condition deteriorated this morning at 3 AM, he was rushed to the hospital. But, unfortunately, he passed away at 3:30 AM.

Pradeep Sarkar’s funeral

According to reports in Times Of India, the funeral arrangements for Pradeep Sarkar have been made at a crematorium in Santacruz. The funeral will reportedly take place at 4 PM today. Actress Neetu Chandra confirmed the passing away of the filmmaker and revealed that she is heartbroken to hear this news. She revealed that the late filmmaker was her first director and that she was very close to him and his sister. Neetu received a text informing her of Pradeep’s passing. Many Bollywood actors have taken to their social media handles to express their grief.

Ajay Devgn and Hansal Mehta tweet about Pradeep Sarkar’s demise

Taking to his Twitter handle, Ajay Devgn wrote, “The news of Pradeep Sarkar’s demise, ‘Dada’ to some of us is still hard to digest. My deepest condolences (flower bouquet). My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada." Hansal Mehta too took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP." Sharing Hansal's tweet, actor Manoj Bajpayee wrote, "Ohh! That’s so shocking! Rest in peace Dada!! (folded hands emoji)."

