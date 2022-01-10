Parineeti Chopra aces winter fashion as she cozies up in a faux fur coat at the airport; PICS

Everyday the paparazzi spots several celebrities from the B’Town at different locations of the city. From airports and gyms, to restaurants and studios, the shutterbugs are present at all these places, as they photograph celebrities from the entertainment industry. Today was no different, as the media spotted none other than Parineeti Chopra at the Mumbai airport. The actress dropped major style goals for the winter and it’s time we take note.

A few moments back, Parineeti was photographed by the media as she arrived at the Mumbai airport. The Hasee Toh Phasee actress totally slayed winter fashion as she donned a monochromatic brown co-ord set featuring a sweatshirt and joggers. Parineeti kept it rather cozy as she layered up in a long faux fur coat. For footwear, she wore white shoes. Parineeti styled her hair in a ponytail and opted for minimal makeup. The actress wrapped up the look with a mouth mask, a handbag, and a pair of glasses.

Take a look:

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Saina, the biopic based on national badminton player Saina Nehwal. She will be next seen in the Sooraj Barjatya film Oonchai featuring reputed actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Sarika.

In other news, recently Parineeti took to Instagram and wrote a heartfelt note, announcing the news about her brother Sahaj’s restaurant, “The Old Delhi”. Sharing a few pictures, Parineeti wrote, “We grew up eating the best Punjabi food and were never satisfied at any restaurant. The dal wasn’t makhni enough, the butter chicken was too sweet, and the food was just plain oily and tasteless. Sahaj decided it was time to create that taste we were constantly looking for. Just. Yummy. Food. Well, it's here. @theolddelhi.”

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra grateful on completing 10 years in Bollywood: I feel I have just started my journey