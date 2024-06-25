Parineeti Chopra admits doing films for wrong reasons; now plans to do only films that ‘feel right’

Parineeti Chopra recently saw the highest jump in her career after the release of Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila where she played the role of Amarjot Kaur. Her prep to step into this character took her mountains. She gained over 15 kgs, allegedly missed out on some movie roles, and did a lot of ‘homework’, and no doubt it paid well. Chopra has learned it the hard way and now wants to follow it.

Parineeti Chopra on doing films for the wrong reasons

Recently while speaking to India Today revealed that she has resumed work after a break post-Chamkila release and has a new blueprint for her career. "The plan is just to do films that really feel right. I have done films for the wrong reasons. Sometimes, I have done films that I may not have believed in,” Parineeti Chopra said. She now feels that there is a lot of homework for her to do if the audience wants to see a ‘crazy good performance’ out of her.

She added, “It just motivates me to do such roles that require homework. Homework that maybe nobody else can do."

ALSO READ: Did being Priyanka Chopra’s cousin help Parineeti Chopra? Amar Singh Chamkila actress jumps into nepotism debate

This is not the first time Parineeti Chopra has spoken about picking bad roles

In an old interview with Times of India, Parineeti said that many scenes in many of her films were not convincing. She admitted, “I was very unhappy with the work I was doing. I had faith in myself but the filmmakers just wouldn’t offer me the parts I was yearning for.” Chopra had confessed that she was signing films half-heartedly and was in a constant state of dissatisfaction.

Advertisement

She said that because there was a lack of communication with the makers, Parineeti despite knowing it was a bad film, went home unhappy and could barely do anything about it. According to her, it was films like Saina, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and The Girl On The Train that helped her find her voice in the industry.

Parineeti’s last Amar Singh Chamkila was an Imtiaz Ali directorial and released directly on Netflix. A biographical drama headlined by Diljit Dosanjh, the movie was globally praised for its plot, music, and rawness.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra’s version of Tu Kya Jaane from Amar Singh Chamkila is a soulful rendition of love and warmth