Parineeti Chopra advises fan pages against posting quotes with her name: 'I am watching you'

Parineeti Chopra stands out as one of the most talented and stunning actresses in Bollywood. Her recent marriage to politician Raghav Chadha has been a focal point, with fans eagerly embracing every detail, from their wedding to the festivities of their first Karwachauth and Diwali. Recently, the actress took to her social media to caution fan clubs of other artists about misquoting her.

Parineeti Chopra issues a strong warning to fan pages about posting quotes using her name

This Saturday, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram handle, issuing a strong warning to fan pages cautioning them against falsely associating her name with quotes and interviews related to other artists. While discreet about the specific fan clubs involved, she made it clear that she would be taking action by reporting such instances. In a cryptic message, she expressed, "I am seeing fan pages putting out quotes in favor of their artists, using my name. These are fake. I have given no interviews/quotes about anyone, congratulating them or appreciating them. I am watching and will be reporting to you. Also - get your facts checked first! A little Googling never hurt anyone."

Take a look:

Parineeti Chopra on the work front

In her recent professional endeavors, Parineeti took on a role in the biographical survival thriller Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. Under the direction of Tinnu Suresh Desai, the film explores the events surrounding the 1989 Raniganj coalfields disaster. The narrative specifically highlights the heroic endeavors of engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, portrayed by Akshay Kumar, who valiantly rescued approximately 65 trapped miners during the catastrophic incident. Despite earning commendations from critics, the movie fell short of leaving a substantial mark at the box office.

Looking ahead, Parineeti is set to grace the screen in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming biographical drama, Amar Singh Chamkila. Scheduled for a Netflix release next year, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh as the titular Punjabi singer, with Parineeti portraying his wife. The teaser unveiled a few months ago, garnered favorable feedback, building anticipation among fans for its eventual release.

