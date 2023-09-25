Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma: 5 actresses who nailed the bridal look in reel and real life

Certainly, everyone is captivated by the enchanting destination wedding photos of actress Parineeti Chopra and political leader Raghav Chadha, which were unveiled this morning. Parineeti has not only excelled in her real-life bridal appearance but also on the silver screen. Therefore, let's take a glimpse at five Bollywood divas who have graced both reel and real life as stunning brides.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with Raghav Chadha in a lavish ceremony held in Udaipur on September 24. The newlywed bride chose an elegant ecru-colored lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. Her lehenga featured a heavily embellished, deep-neck, elbow-sleeved blouse adorned with pearls. What added a personalized touch was the beautiful custom veil with her husband Raghav's name delicately inscribed on it. With a minimalistic makeup look and her hair left open, she adorned herself with emerald jewelry and a pink choora, complemented by delicate mehendi.

Notably, Parineeti has portrayed the bridal look in several of her films, one of which was in Namaste England alongside Arjun Kapoor. In the movie, she wore a traditional red bridal lehenga adorned with exquisite jewelry.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt chose an elegant Sabyasachi ivory organza saree for her intimate wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. Her bridal ensemble was complemented by exquisite gold jewelry, including a choker, jhumkas, and bangles. She opted for minimal makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine, and her hair cascaded gracefully, adorned with a statement matha patti.

Alia has consistently dazzled in bridal looks in various films, with her most recent portrayal in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In this movie, she graced the screen in a lavish orange lehenga. The entire wedding sequence in the song Kudmayi, captured the hearts of the audience. Interestingly, these scenes were filmed just days after her real wedding.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's wedding to cricketer Virat Kohli in Tuscany, Italy, is truly unforgettable. For the wedding ceremony itself, Anushka looked absolutely stunning in a meticulously designed blush pink lehenga by Sabyasachi, complemented by statement jewelry. She chose a subtle makeup look and a bun hairstyle to complete her bridal ensemble.

One of Anushka's most iconic bridal looks is during the nikaah scene in the song Channa Mereya from the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Her attire featured a salmon kurta-style blouse paired with a red lehenga skirt. Her accessories included a layered polki necklace with emerald beads, matching earrings, a statement nath, and a passa.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looked resplendent in a vibrant red Sabyasachi lehenga for her destination wedding with Vicky Kaushal. Her ornate blouse was adorned with intricate gold embroidery. She completed her look with a sheer dupatta elegantly draped over her bun. Her bridal jewelry ensemble included a substantial necklace, earrings, a matha patti, and a nath.

In the film Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Katrina donned a pastel-colored lehenga paired with delicate gold jewelry, and her striking red bindi added a captivating touch to her bridal appearance. Undoubtedly, Katrina looked absolutely stunning in her bridal looks, both on and off-screen.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani made a stunning Manish Malhotra bride when she tied the knot with Sidharth Malhotra earlier this year. She chose an ombre lehenga in a light pink shade adorned with Swarovski crystals. However, what truly stole the show was her exquisite jewelry, curated with rare emeralds and diamonds. Kiara opted for a minimalistic makeup look, and her bridal bun was adorned with delicate florals.

In her film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Kiara portrayed a bride in a striking red bridal lehenga adorned with opulent silver thread embroidery for one of the wedding sequences. She accessorized her look with a gold and emerald necklace, jhumkas, matha patti, and maang tikka. Kiara has showcased her elegance as a bride both on and off-screen.

