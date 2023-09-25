Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma: 6 Bollywood brides who ditched red for their weddings

From Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul to the brand new Mr and Mrs Raghav Chadha in town, 2023 seems like ‘the’ year for Bollywood fans as several actors and actresses have tied the knot recently. Notably, while red has been a typically traditional color for brides, actresses have now started ditching it and slaying in other minimal colors, with the bridal glow on faces acting like a cherry on top. Let’s dig into the actresses who ditched red for other colors at their wedding.

Parineeti Chopra

Starting with the latest B-Town Bride, Mrs Chadha looked no less than a fairy in her golden lehenga. Jewellery with green stones, white varmala and a veil with her now-husband Raghav Chadha’s name written on it in Hindi, Parineeti Chopra truly looked like a ‘pari’ as a bride and we totally can’t have enough of her look.

Alia Bhatt

The next on our list is Alia Bhatt, another Bollywood bride who ditched the traditional red to welcome a bit of twist in her bridal attire. A hand-dyed ivory organza saree, combined with a heavy choker necklace, matching jhumkas, matha patti, and minimal makeup, Alia totally slayed in her bridal attire.

Kiara Advani

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress looked like an absolute angel in her pink Manish Malhotra lehenga, which she paired with ombre pink choodas and crystal kaliras. While fans gushed over Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s ‘permanent booking’, Kiara’s pink bridal attire too, stole the show.

Athiya Shetty

It seems like minimal is the new trend for brides as the next on our list is Athiya Shetty, as she too, ditched the traditional red and opted for a pink lehenga, looking like a dream in her bridal attire. While her outfit comprised silk with zardozi and jaali work, her veil and dupatta were created out of silk organza. Notably, it took around 10,000 hours, which means 416 days to be made.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka is someone, you can totally look to take wedding outfit inspirations from. The pastel queen ditched red for her wedding and how! A pastel pink lehanga, embedded with renaissance embroidery, metal threads, pearls and beads, was all that the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress needed to make heads turn at her wedding.

Natasha Dalal

Last but not least on our list is our Varun Dhawan ki ‘dulhania’ (Varun Dhawan’s bride) Natasha Dalal, who too, stole her fans’ hearts with her shimmery ivory lehenga, ditching the traditional red.

Undoubtedly, these minimal queens have slayed their looks and we can't stop gushing over them. While their love stories have caught everyone's attention, these divas have slayed their minimal bridal attire, ditching red and setting up a new benchmark!

