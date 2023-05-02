Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha getting engaged on May 13? Here's what we know

Actress Parineeti Chopra has been hitting headlines lately for her rumoured romance with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. The relationship rumours started after the duo was seen making a joint appearance in public. Parineeti and Raghav were seen exiting a restaurant twice in March this year and it led to speculations. It was even reported that they are all set to take their relationship to the next level soon. Now, new reports suggest that Raghav and Parineeti will exchange the rings on May 13.

According to India Today, Parineeti and Raghav are set to get engaged on May 13. The report also suggests that their engagement ceremony will take place in New Delhi. The rumoured couple has remained tight-lipped about their alleged romance. Every time, Parineeti gets clicked in the city, the paparazzi ask her about the wedding. She tries to avoid the media but her blushing face speaks volumes about her relationship with Raghav.

Earlier, it was reported that Parineeti and Raghav's roka ceremony is done and they will tie the knot in October this year. A source earlier informed the portal, "Parineeti and Raghav's roka is done. It was a family affair and they both are very happy. The duo is likely to get married by October-end of this year. Parineeti and Raghav are in no rush and they both have work commitments that they need to take care of before getting into the wedding festivities."

The report also suggested that Priyanka Chopra might attend the wedding in October since she will be in India around the same time for the Jio MAMI Film Festival.

Parineeti was last seen in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. Next, she has Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh.

