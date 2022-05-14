Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu collaborating on something exciting? Actress shares a PIC

Parineeti Chopra made her debut 10 years ago with the film 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl'. She followed it up with brilliant acting performances in films like 'Ishaqzaade', 'Shuddh Desi Romance' and 'Hasee Toh Phasee', 'The Girl On The Train' and 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. In her 10-year-long career, Parineeti has made quite an impact on her audience. On the other hand, Harrdy Sandhu has bridged the gap between Bollywood and Pollywood with his catchy beats. In fact, the ace singer recently made headlines for his performance in Ranveer Singh starrer 83. Now, think what would happen if these two brilliant people collaborate? Too good right? On Friday, Parineeti shared a picture with Harrdy and made us all curious and excited.

In the picture, both Parineeti and Harrdy looked absolutely gorgeous. Parineeti gave major boss lady vibes with her cool shades. On the other hand, Harrdy looked dashing and his piercing gaze made our hearts flutter. Along with the picture, Parineeti adorably wrote, “Hi again. @harrdysandhu". The picture went viral in minutes as fans from all over got too excited about a potential crossover. Even Harrdy adorably commented, “Hi Pari” with the heart-eyed emoji. Hmm, what is cooking?

Take a look at Parineeti's post:

On the professional front, Parineeti will be seen next in films like 'Uunchai' with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She is also said to be working on an untitled Ribhu Dasgupta film.

In a recent interview, talking about her Bollywood journey, Parineeti said, “As I complete 10 years in cinema, I feel I have just started my journey. I'm raring to go actually for my next decade in cinema. I'm loving the kind of offers that are coming my way because I'm getting the freedom to express myself freely.” Parineeti added: "I'm not going to play safe anymore."

