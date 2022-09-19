Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu’s Code Name: Tiranga to clash with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Doctor G

Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu starrer Code Name: Tiranga is set to hit the theatres next month. Trianga cast also includes Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala. It is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. Well, the lead actress shared the news on her social handle along with the posters. To note, it will be clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Doctor G. Both are releasing on the same date.

The announcement:

Sharing the posters, Parineeti wrote, “NATION. LOVE. SACRIFICE. #CodeNameTiranga releasing in cinemas on 14th October 2022.” An espionage action thriller, ‘Code Name: Tiranga’ is a story of a spy on an unfaltering and fearless mission for her nation in a race against time where sacrifice is her only choice. Parineeti Chopra will be playing a RAW agent who is on an exhilarating journey across many countries, while Hardy Sandhu who is a sought-after singer will surprise the audience with his acting prowess in the film.