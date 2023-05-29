Parineeti Chopra and her brother wipe father’s happy tears in unseen engagement pics; See the actor’s reaction

On May 13, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha got engaged in Delhi. It was attended by their close friends as well as their family members. We have been getting non-stop inside pictures since they got engaged. Today, Parineeti Chopra’s brother Shivang Chopra posted new engagement pictures on his Instagram.

Taking to his Instagram, Shivang Chopra wrote, “The parent. The family.” He added white and black heart emojis. Parineeti reacted to the post and sarcastically commented, “Only problem in these photos is you.” Her brother replied, “I understand.” Fans loved this cute sibling moment. They commented, “How lovely!!” “Nice photos,” “Best family,” “Awesome” etc.

In the new photos shared by the actor’s brother, Parineeti Chopra’s father can be seen shedding happy tears during her engagement. The actor and her brother adorably wiped their father’s tears. He shared a picture of their mom Reena Chopra dancing with the family members. He shared two pictures of the other family members at the engagement ceremony. The engagement pictures were adorable to see.

This weekend, Shivang and his brother Sahaj Chopra posted a picture with their to-be brother-in-law Raghav Chadha. He captioned it, “The boys!” The actor responded, “Best boys in the world.” Their engagement was attended by Priyanka Chopra, and several political leaders including P Chidambaram, Shiv Sena and others.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra’s brothers Shivang-Sahaj pose with Raghav Chadha; Actress calls them ‘best boys in the world’

After the ceremony, Parineeti Chopra’s mom shared a beautiful note on Instagram to share her happiness. She wrote, “There are reasons in your life that make you believe all over again and all the time that there is a God up there. This is one of them… #trulyblessed #thankyougod.” She thanked everyone who poured their blessings for Parineeti and Raghav.

On the other hand, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have kickstarted wedding preps in full swing. The couple is currently looking for wedding venue locations in Rajasthan. If reports are to be true, they will tie the knot between September and November. According to the Hindustan Times, Parineeti has shown interest in Udaipur as the wedding location. Fans cannot wait for them to get married and get the first picture of them as a married couple.