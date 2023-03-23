Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha spotted together as they step out for dinner; PICS

Parineeti Chopra, the talented Bollywood actress is totally busy in her acting career with some promising projects in the pipeline. The renowned star was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, which had emerged as a sleeper hit at the box office. Parineeti Chopra is currently busy with the highly anticipated project Chamkila, which marks her first collaboration with director Imtiaz Ali. Meanwhile, the actress is now making headlines after she was spotted with young politician Raghav Chadha, at a Mumbai restaurant.

Parineeti Chopra joins Raghav Chadha for dinner

The Uunchai actress was spotted at a famous restaurant in Mumbai last night, as she stepped out with her close friend, renowned young politician Raghav Chadha for dinner. The duo twinned in matching white shirts, as they were clicked by the paparazzi. As per the reports, Parineeti Chopra shares a warm friendship with the AAP leader, and the duo is often spotted together in each others' company. Later today, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were seen leaving a restaurant together, after a quick lunch. In the pictures, the actress is seen in a black boyfriend t-shirt and a pair of matching trousers. She completed her look with a pair of statement sunglasses and black and white sneakers.

Check out Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's pictures, below:

Parineeti's work front

The talented actress, who was going through a challenging phase in her acting career with back-to-back box office failures, bounced back with the success of Uunchai, which featured a stellar star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and others in the pivotal roles. However, her other release, Code Name Tiranga, was a massive failure.

Parineeti Chopra was the first choice for the female lead in Animal, the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor starrer helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. However, the actress had to opt out of the project reportedly due to the unavailability of her dates. She is teaming up with Diljit Dosanjh for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila and is reportedly reuniting with Akshay Kumar for the Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill biopic, which is set to go on floors soon.

