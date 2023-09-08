Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are epitome of cuteness as they pose with airport staff; watch VIDEO

Parineeti Chopra has made a name for herself in Bollywood in a relatively short span of time. Throughout her career, she has picked interesting films across a variety of genres like Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, Meri Pyaari Bindu, and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The actress recently got engaged to Aam Aadmi Party politician Raghav Chadha.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Recently, Parineeti Chopra and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha were traveling somewhere. Inside the airport shuttle, the couple gracefully posed with the staff members for the camera. Chopra was also seen talking to one of the staff members. The two looked really adorable on their way to the destination, which is not known. Chopra had donned a yellow and silver embellished lehenga accompanied by a black shade. Chadha, on the other hand, was seen in his typical kurta pajama attire.

Raghav Chadha recalls meeting Parineeti Chopra

Chadha recently appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast where he was asked about his meeting with Parineeti Chopra. He said, "Hum jaise bhi mile, it was very magical and a very organic way of meeting. It is something that I thank God every day for, for giving me Parineeti in my life." When asked if she is the biggest blessing in his life, the AAP leader answered, "Bahut badi blessing hai and I am extremely happy that I have her as my partner. As I said, I thank God every single day for giving her to me."

Recently, an invitation card for their wedding went viral on the internet. It stated that the wedding would take place on September 30, 2023, at the Taj Chandigarh. However, it is not clear whether the card is real or not. Both Parineeti and Raghav are expected to start their wedding festivities on September 17. The functions will take place at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Workwise, Chopra will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in the biographical drama Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. The film will be released on October 6 this year. After this, she will star in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila along with Diljit Dosanjh.

