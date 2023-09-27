Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha blessed by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in UNSEEN video; WATCH

AAP leader Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra's wedding looked no less than a dream, setting major couple goals. Many close friends and guests attended their wedding in Udaipur. Notably, politicians like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also graced the occasion. While there are a lot of videos from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s D-Day making rounds on social media, now, a new viral video shows Arvind Kejriwal blessing the love birds.

Arvind Kejriwal gives his blessings to the newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

On September 24, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra got married at The Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. They were wearing beautiful pastel-colored wedding attire and were surrounded by their family and friends, creating a regal and elegant atmosphere. In a heartwarming moment captured in a viral video, the newlywed couple received blessings from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as they folded their hands in gratitude, standing under the umbrellas, post walking down the aisle. The couple’s happiness in the video is definitely an added charm. HAVE A LOOK:

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra pen a heartfelt note for fans

Today, on 27 September, Raghav Chadha took to his Instagram handle to share a post on behalf of him and his wife Parineeti Chopra, expressing their gratitude to fans through a heartfelt note. He wrote, “Parineeti and I wanted to take a moment to say THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life's been a whirlwind, as you can imagine), please know that we've been reading EVERYTHING with joy in our hearts. As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you're all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless, and we couldn't have been more thankful. Love, Raghav & Parineeti,” along with a folded hand, red heart emoji and sparkling emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

On September 25, the newly married couple returned to Delhi and joyfully posed for photographs. They were dressed in traditional attire, and the bride proudly flaunted her mangalsutra. Additionally, they conducted the Griha Pravesh ceremony at their Delhi residence. Raghav and Parineeti have plans to host additional receptions for their friends and colleagues soon.

