Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha dance to dhol in unseen PICS from her Bahu Swagat ceremony

Parineeti Chopra, the recently wedded bride, received a lavish welcome in her new Delhi home just a day after tying the knot with Raghav Chadha. Her in-laws spared no effort to ensure that her Bahu Swagat ceremony was a vibrant celebration, complete with decorations, fireworks, and the rhythmic beats of the dhol. New images have emerged from the ceremony, capturing moments of the couple sharing a warm embrace and joyfully dancing to the lively dhol beats.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha danced to dhol at her Bahu Swagat ceremony

New pictures have been shared on social media from Parineeti Chopra's Bahu Swagat ceremony at Raghav Chadha's Delhi residence. In one captivating image, Parineeti warmly embraces Raghav, and in another, the couple is captured joyfully dancing to the energetic beats of the dhol. Parineeti looked stunning in a lime green suit paired with elegant juttis, while Raghav complemented her with a dashing brown indo-western ensemble. Take a glimpse:

Parineeti Chopra’s Bahu Swagat at Raghav Chadha’s house

Earlier, a video of the ceremony had taken the internet by storm, offering a sneak peek into Parineeti's connection with Raghav and his family. Parineeti, visibly touched by the warm welcome, participated in the post-wedding rituals, including the Griha Pravesh. She left her mark on the house by making handprints on the walls. Pari engaged in the ring-finding game with her husband, and also made an exhilarating revelation about their romance, confessing that she was the first to say 'I love you.' Expressing her admiration, Parineeti hailed the Chadhas as the best family in the world, emphasizing how they made her feel like a queen.

Following their pheras at The Leela Palace hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan on September 24, Raghav and Parineeti treated their fans to enchanting photos from their extravagant wedding. Cloaked in pastel-colored attire, the couple appeared perfectly matched, exuding sheer happiness. The heartfelt caption accompanying the pictures read, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now.”

