Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha engagement: What will guests have at the ceremony? Food menu REVEALED

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha's engagement is finally happening! After days of speculations, the couple will reportedly exchange the rings on May 13 in Delhi. Earlier today, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that celebs like Karan Johar, Sania Mirza, and Manish Malhotra are expected to join the celebration. Reports also suggest that Priyanka Chopra will fly down to Delhi to be a part of Parineeti's big day. Ahead of the ceremony, the couple is hosting a party for their family and close friends today. Now, a new report doing the rounds has revealed details about the food menu at the engagement ceremony.

Details about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement food menu

According to India Today, the food menu at Parineeti and Raghav's engagement ceremony will be a mix of Indian cuisine including kebabs. The report claims that Parineeti's brothers Sahaj and Shivang are looking after the preparations. Since Sahaj is in the food business, he along with Shivang is taking care of food and cuisine arrangements for the engagement. The source close to the portal revealed that the menu will include kebabs and there will be vegan options too.

A while ago, Pinkvilla spoke to Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, who expressed excitement about Parineeti's engagement. She said, "I am very happy for Parineeti and Raghav. With all our blessings." Meanwhile, it is unclear if Priyanka will attend the ceremony with her husband Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie.

Parineeti and Raghav's relationship rumors started after the duo was spotted enjoying a dinner date in the city. Since then, they kept making joint appearances at the airport and in the city. Recently, the love birds were seen watching the IPL match in Mohali stadium and their PDA added extra fuel to the dating rumors.

Work front

Parineeti was last seen in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. Next, she will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh.

