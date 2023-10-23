Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha hold each other close in unseen romantic PIC

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's recent wedding in Udaipur was a fairytale, captivating fans with glimpses of their special moments. The internet has been abuzz with inside pictures and videos, providing a closer look into the couple's bond and wedding festivities. Raghav and Parineeti have previously shared photos from their engagement and moments spent together, further adding to the charm of their love story. A new picture circulating on social media features them, holding each other close against a beautiful backdrop, emanating happiness and joy.

Unseen romantic picture of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Yesterday, on October 22, Parineeti Chopra celebrated her 35th birthday. In honor of this special occasion, her wedding planners shared an unseen picture of Parineeti with her husband, Raghav Chadha. In the photo, Parineeti is elegantly attired in a tan-colored outfit, with minimal makeup and her hair tied up. She sported stylish dark sunglasses and carried a green sling bag. Raghav complemented her look in a white shirt paired with blue denim, accessorized with a silver wristwatch. The couple is seen embracing in a picturesque background, creating a beautiful and romantic moment.

Take a look!

Raghav Chadha’s special wish for Parineeti Chopra on her birthday

On Parineeti Chopra's 35th birthday, Raghav Chadha made a special Instagram post to extend his heartfelt wishes to his newly wedded wife. The post includes many unseen pictures of the couple, one capturing them sitting lakeside under an umbrella, and another featuring Parineeti holding a "Reserved" sign, proudly displaying her diamond engagement ring. The collection also includes adorable snapshots from their time in London.

In the heartfelt caption, Raghav expressed, “You light up my life like a superstar, Paru! Just a smile from you can make my challenging and chaotic life bearable. You bring SO much joy into my world… On this special day, I want to celebrate the amazing woman that you are… Here's to more laughs, more love, and more unforgettable moments together…like these beautiful ones of our first year together. Happy Birthday Wifey!”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in a lavish ceremony held at The Leela Palace hotel on September 24, marking the beginning of their beautiful journey as a married couple.

