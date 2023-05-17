Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha indulge in fun family banter in THIS unseen video from engagement ceremony

After days of speculations, Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha finally put them to rest after they officially announced their engagement on May 13. The couple got engaged in Delhi in the presence of their close friends and family members. Now, post their engagement ceremony, an unseen video of Parineeti and Raghav is doing the rounds on social media. Their fun banter on stage is all things cute.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's unseen video from the engagement ceremony goes viral

The video starts with Parineeti talking about her family and how they kept asking her about marriage plans. She is heard saying, "Bahut saalon se mujhe bola hai 'tu kab shaadi karegi yaar? ek ladka dhund le yaar.'" While pointing to Raghav, she asked her family, 'Hun thik hai?' The Chopras were heard hooting and saying 'Yes'. She was seen teasing Raghav about how her family is excited and cheering out loud. She later addressed her in-laws and said, 'Now Chadhas, do you approve?' Raghav's family too cheered out loud. He then teased Parineeti that the Chadhas were louder. The actress was quick to ask her family to scream louder.

Later, Parineeti asked Mika Singh to sing Mera Laung Gawacha. The duo grooved to the peppy beats on stage. Have a look:

Meanwhile, Parineeti and Raghav's engagement ceremony was graced by top politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Aditya Thackeray, P Chidambaram and others. Priyanka Chopra too arrived from London to be a part of Parineeti's big day.

After getting engaged, Parineeti and Raghav shared a thank you note on social media. They said that they are touched and overwhelmed by the love. Their note read, "Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement. We both come from different worlds, and it is amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined. We are so touched by everything we have read/seen and we cannot thank you all enough. We embark on this journey knowing that you all are standing with us. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us."

