Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha look like a dream as they celebrate first Karwa Chauth; see INSIDE photos

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha celebrated their first Karwa Chauth this year. The couple tied the knot on September 24, 2023, in a dreamy setting in Rajasthan. Now, a while ago, the actress shared inside pictures celebrating their special day.

Parineeti Chopra chooses red for her first Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha

Taking to her Instagram, Parineeti Chopra shared a bunch of pictures from her first Karwa Chauth. The couple looked like a dream together as their special day was filled with love.

Sharing the pictures, Parineeti wrote, "Happy first karwa chauth my love.." On the other hand, Raghav Chadha also posted the pictures and penned, "Happy Karwa Chauth, my Paru. Love you to the MOON and back." Take a look:

Parineeti also shared a picture of her mehendi-clad hand before sharing the Karwa Chauth snaps with her husband.

On September 24, the couple tied the knot at The Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding was graced by several notable figures like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, among others. Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, and Sania Mirza were also in attendance.

Chopra and Chadha engaged on May 13 in New Delhi. Before their engagement, the couple remained lip-locked about their relationship.

Meanwhile, like Parineeti and Raghav, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are also celebrating their first Karwa Chauth together. The Shershaah couple tied the knot in February this year.

Parineeti Chopra's work front

Workwise, Parineeti was recently seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. The actress will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's biographical drama Amar Singh Chamkila. Based on the eponymous Punjabi singer, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role. It is scheduled to be released next year on Netflix.

