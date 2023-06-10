Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha make a chic couple as they attend India vs Australia WTC 2023 final-PIC

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha make for a stunning couple, and the two make heads turn every time they are spotted together. Their relationship came to light after they were seen together in public frequently. The two kept their relationship hush-hush until they got engaged on May 13. A few days before their engagement, Parineeti and Raghav were spotted watching an IPL 2023 game between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Mohali. Looks like the couple really loves cricket, and now, recently, they were clicked together as they watched the WTC final match between India and Australia at The Oval, London.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha enjoy India Vs Australia WTC final match at The Oval, London

A picture that is going viral on Twitter shows Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha seated in the stands as they enjoyed the WTC 2023 final match between India and Australia at The Oval, on Friday. They made for a picture-perfect couple, and wore comfy yet chic outfits for the outing. Parineeti Chopra was seen wearing a white breezy dress paired with a green coat, and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses. Meanwhile, Raghav looked dapper in a blue sweater with black pants. Check out the picture that has surfaced on social media!

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been sharing some quality time together in London. Just two days ago, a video of Parineeti and Raghav surfaced on social media, and it showed the couple obliging a fan with a selfie while exploring the London streets. In case you missed it, check it out below!

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement took place on May 13 at Kapurthala House in Delhi. It was attended by Priyanka Chopra, Manish Malhotra, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and others. Parineeti and Raghav shared dreamy pictures from the engagement ceremony. In one of the posts, Parineeti mentioned that she knew Raghav is ‘the one’ for her after she met over a breakfast date.

“The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home,” she wrote.

