Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha make their first public appearance post engagement; See PICS

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, the famous Bollywood actress and young politician, are engaged. The young couple, who have been in a relationship for quite a while now, got engaged with the blessing of both their families at the Kapurthala House in Delhi. As per the reports, the engagement was a traditional affair held according to Punjabi customs. After the ceremony and reception, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra met the media representatives who were present at the venue and had a heartfelt interaction with them.

Raghav and Parineeti greet the media

Before the soon-to-be-wedded couple made their first public appearance after the engagement, the Chopra and Chadha families distributed sweet boxes and snacks among the media representatives who were waiting outside the venue, Kapurthala House. Later, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chopra came out of the venue, to meet and greet the media. The newly-engaged couple walked hand-in-hand and posed together for pictures. Raghav and Parineeti are now winning the hearts of netizens with their lovely yet subtle PDA.

Check out Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's first pictures and video post-engagement, below:

