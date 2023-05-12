Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha: Preparations begin at the couple's engagement venue in Delhi; Watch

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha have been making it to the headlines for their engagement ceremony that is going to be held tomorrow, May 13 in Delhi. The couple recently flew to Delhi from Mumbai for their ceremony. These two have been silent about their relationship status till now but the excitement in the hearts of the fans to know every detail about their big day has been rising with each passing day. And now that we are just a day away from their engagement ceremony, the preparations have begun at the venue.

Engagement prep begins at Raghav Chadha’s house

Taking to his Instagram handle, popular paparazzi account Viral Bhayani shared a video straight from the engagement venue of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra. The engagement venue is reportedly going to be Kapurthala House in Delhi. In the video, we can see a few staff members outside the venue as they carried plywood and other décor items. Sharing this video, Viral wrote, “Ring ceremony venue of Parineeti & Raghav Chadha at Kapurthala House in New Delhi.”

Raghav Chadha’s engagement outfit details

According to reports in Hindustan Times, Raghav Chadha will wear an achkan designed by his maternal uncle Pawan Sachdeva. This achkan is reportedly specially designed for the AAP leader. Talking about the details further a source close to the couple revealed that Pawan has designed an ivory achkan in pure khadi silk along with ivory pants and a matching kurta for Raghav. The source added that Raghav prefers to keep it minimal and classy so the achkan does not have any kind of work on it. “I have added a subtle hint of colour with the blush pink lining inside the achkan and a pocket square in the same hue. He wanted something very simple, so I focused on cuts, a great fit, and beautiful textures” the source revealed.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu shares excitement: Very happy