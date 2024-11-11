Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha relishing street food from same plate screams their unabashed love for food; see UNSEEN PIC

Parineeti Chopra’s husband and AAP Leader Raghav Chadha is celebrating his birthday today. On the special occasion, while the loving wife posted a ‘filmy’ birthday wish for her husband, the actress’ family also posted unseen pictures that offered a peek into the couple’s unabashed love for street food.

Today, on November 11, Parineeti Chopra’s mother, Reena Chopra shared an endearing photo featuring her daughter and son-in-law, Raghav Chadha. In the photo, the couple is seen relishing street food from the same plate. The photo is a testament to their pure love for each other and food of course.

Extending the heart-warming wish, Chopra stated, "We thought we already had the most wonderful, funniest, craziest, and loving children ever, but then God said,” Wait, you haven’t seen the best yet”! And then you strolled into our home, our lives and our hearts in the most nonchalant manner…an endearing smile on your lips, and a sparkle in your eye! We were enraptured from that moment on!"

"You truly are the biggest blessing for us and you complete our mad family in a way that we could never have imagined!!That steadfast maturity and strength that you bring with you along with all that naughtiness fills us with pride and peace!!On this day we have no gift to give you other than our love and admiration cos you are the biggest gift of all! Happy birthday! We all love you lots! @raghavchadha88," she further added.

In addition to this, Pari’s brother Shivang Chopra also shared a series of pictures to wish his brother-in-law. The post began with a solo photo of Raghav Chadha, followed by another picture from the wedding day. In the second photo, Chadha was seen walking with Pari’s brothers beside him, indulging in a candid conversation.

The post concluded with a rather cute and endearing unseen picture of the couple. The third picture featured Raghav wrapping his arm around Pari’s shoulder while the duo flashed a bright smile for the camera. "Its this Dude’s birthday. Happy Birthday to the Dude! @raghavchadha88"

Parineeti and Raghav got married last year in September in a lavish wedding in Udaipur.

