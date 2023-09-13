Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to tie knot on September 24; Wedding invite, venue, theme details REVEALED

Lovebirds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who got engaged earlier this year, are now eagerly preparing for their upcoming extravagant wedding. After an extensive search, the couple has reportedly found the ideal location to bring their dream wedding to life, and they're all set to tie the knot later this month. While numerous reports have circulated in recent months regarding the confirmed wedding date and venue, fresh information has just emerged, indicating that Parineeti and Raghav will tie the knot on September 24th in the picturesque city of Udaipur. Furthermore, additional details, including the venue, timing, theme, and pre-wedding celebrations, have also been unveiled.

Details about Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s wedding revealed

According to a report from India Today, the highly anticipated wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha is scheduled for September 24. Preceding the grand wedding, the couple will engage in pre-wedding rituals on September 23. These festivities will be hosted at two luxurious venues in Udaipur, Rajasthan: The Leela Palace and The Taj Lake Palace.

In the lead-up to the wedding, Parineeti will participate in the Choora ceremony, set for 10 am on September 23. Following this, a warm welcome lunch is planned in the afternoon on the same day. The evening will culminate with a grand celebration, where both the soon-to-be-wedded pair and their families will be in attendance. The theme for this soirée is set to be 'Let's party like it's the 90s'.

The India Today portal has gained access to the invitation card for this grand wedding, which also reveals intricate details about the wedding day itself. On September 24, the festivities will commence with Raghav's Sehrabandi ceremony at the Taj Lake Palace, starting at 1 pm, under the theme 'Threads of Blessings.' Following this, the vibrant Baraat procession will kick off at 2 pm, leading to the wedding ceremony at the Leela Palace, themed as 'Divine Promises - A Pearl White Indian Wedding.' The Jaimala is scheduled for 3:30 pm, followed by the sacred Pheras at 4 pm, and then the emotional Vidai at 6:30 pm. To cap off this memorable day, a splendid reception gala, themed 'A Night of Amore,' will be hosted at the hotel, commencing at 8:30 pm.

Parineeti Chopra’s work front

On the professional front, Parineeti is set to appear in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue alongside Akshay Kumar, with the film slated to grace the big screens on October 6. Pinkvilla previously reported exclusively that Parineeti has conscientiously fulfilled all her work commitments in order to fully prepare for her forthcoming wedding.

