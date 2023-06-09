Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to tie the knot at THIS lavish venue in Udaipur? Here's what we know

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha got engaged in an intimate ceremony on May 13 in Delhi. The couple officially announced their engagement on social media. Post their engagement ceremony, the couple was recently seen traveling to Rajasthan to hunt for their wedding venue. The videos from the airport went viral on the Internet. Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav will seal the deal by the end of this year. The latest report suggests that they will tie the knot in Udaipur.

Details about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding location revealed

Earlier, the reports claimed that the love birds explored several palaces in Rajasthan for their grand wedding. It was also said that Parineeti and Raghav want their wedding to be all things traditional. Now, according to India Today, the couple is most likely to lock The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur. A source told the portal that they want to keep their wedding 'traditional and intimate'.

The source revealed, "They want to keep it as traditional and intimate as possible. Family traditions and rituals are a big part of both families. This was visible during their engagement as well. They want the same vibe for the wedding." The report also suggests that Parineeti and Raghav liked The Oberoi Udaivilas as the property is situated near Lake Pichola with a beautiful and serene view in the backdrop.

Parineeti's sister Priyanka Chopra also got married to Nick Jonas in Rajasthan's Umaid Bhawan Palace. It was an intimate yet grand celebration with family. The couple got married according to Hindu as well as Christian traditions. Apart from Priyanka and Nick, other B-town couples like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, and Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra also tied the knot in Rajasthan. Seems like it has become the IT place for Bollywood couples.

Meanwhile, Parineeti and Raghav are currently holidaying in London. On Thursday, a video of them enjoying themselves on London streets went viral on social media. They obliged a fan with a selfie.

Work front

Parineeti will be soon seen in Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Capsule Gill with Akshay Kumar in the pipeline.

