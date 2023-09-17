Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha twin in blue as latter receives his bride-to-be at Delhi airport; PICS

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are on the brink of their impending nuptials, set to take place in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan on September 24. The wedding preparations are expected to start in full swing. Amidst this, Parineeti was seen at the Mumbai airport, heading to Delhi earlier this morning. At the Delhi airport, Raghav welcomed his soon-to-be bride, dressed in attire that matched hers in color.

Raghav Chadha comes to pick Parineeti Chopra at Delhi airport

On Sunday, September 17, political leader Raghav Chadha was seen at the Delhi airport, receiving his fiancée, Parineeti Chopra, who had flown in from Mumbai earlier that morning. Parineeti was dressed in a sky-blue long shirt layered over a white t-shirt, complemented by denim pants. She radiated glow while wearing a cap adorned with the initial 'R'. Raghav coordinated his attire that matched hers, sporting a sky-blue shirt and black pants.

As they exited the airport, the couple was seen engaged in conversation, and the bride-to-be wore a sweet smile on her face. Here's a glimpse:

According to a previous report by India Today, the much-awaited wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha is scheduled for September 24th in Udaipur, featuring the theme 'Divine Promises - A Pearl White Indian Wedding.' Preceding the grand wedding, on September 23rd, a series of pre-wedding celebrations, including Parineeti's Choora ceremony, will be held. The Baraat will commence at the Taj Lake Palace, making its way to The Leela Palace for the main ceremony.

Parineeti Chopra’s work front

Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Parineeti has wrapped up all her work commitments to fully dedicate herself to her upcoming big day and ensure that no detail is overlooked in her preparations. Recently, the teaser for her next film, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, was unveiled. This survival thriller is based on the life of Jaswant Singh Gill, portrayed by Akshay Kumar. Furthermore, the first song from the movie, titled Jalsa 2.0, featuring the actors dancing energetically, has also been released. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 6th. Parineeti is also set to star in Imtiaz Ali's "Chamkila" alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

