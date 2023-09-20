Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Wedding: Couple's FIRST pics from Gurudwara goes viral as ceremonies begin

Finally, the days are coming near for which we have been waiting with bated breath. One of the most popular and adorable couples of Tinsel Town, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot on September 24. The official wedding preparations have also begun. Recently, the couple visited a Gurudwara in New Delhi to participate in Ardas and Kirtan and seek blessings before commemorating the wedding festivities.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s first pictures from Gurudwara go viral

Today, on September 20, several pictures of the adorable couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have gone viral from their recent visit to the Gurudwara. In the photo, the couple can be seen seeking divine intervention in the Gurudwara as the priest gives the couple a saffron scarf. Have a look:

In another photo, Parineeti looked absolutely beautiful in an ethnic white embroidered sharara suit with heavy earrings. Her to-be husband, AAP leader Raghav Chadha, also twinned with the actress as he opted for a white Kurta-pajama with a Nehru Jacket. Have a look:

On the other hand, the latest videos and pictures from Parineeti Chopra’s Mumbai residence are also creating quite a buzz which is all lit up ahead of her grand wedding with Raghav.

Wedding deets around Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

As a matter of fact, the starry grand wedding of the couple will take place at the two luxury hotels of Udaipur - Taj Lake Palace and The Leela Palace. However, the bride's family made sure to get their Mumbai residence all decked up for D-day.

While rituals and festivities are starting from September 23 to 24, reportedly, Parineeti’s Chura ceremony will take place on Saturday morning, followed by haldi and mehendi. The couple is then expected to dance their heart out in the 90’s theme Bollywood sangeet night.

Reportedly, Parineeti’s cousin, Priyanka Chopra, will also be a part of the grand celebration. However, Priyanka’s husband, singer Nick Jonas might not be able to make it to the wedding following his busy schedule owing to the current touring for the Jonas Brothers concert in the US.

In addition to this, On September 24, the couple will have an afternoon wedding. On their big day, the couple will be dressed in the shades of pearls and whites. After tying the nuptial knot, the newlywed couple will meet their guests at the reception at the same venue.

Moreover, Parineeti and Raghav will also host a formal reception for Raghav’s colleagues and friends which will be attended by several big politicians along with Parineeti’s family friends from the fraternity.

