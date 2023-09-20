Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Wedding: Lavish theme to scrumptious menu, know all about couple's big day

A highly anticipated celebrity wedding is approaching as actress Parineeti Chopra prepares to marry AAP leader Raghav Chadha. The couple, engaged since May, is scheduled to tie the knot over the upcoming weekend in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Numerous reports have circulated regarding the wedding's theme, venue, pre-wedding ceremonies, and other particulars. Here is an all-encompassing report covering everything you need to be aware of regarding Raghav and Parineeti's impending nuptials.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding date

The pre-wedding ceremonies for this lavish wedding commenced in Delhi this week, and the couple is anticipated to travel to Udaipur with their families for the primary festivities. As per India Today, additional pre-wedding rituals are scheduled for September 23, with the main wedding ceremony set for September 24.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding venue

A few days ago, the soon-to-be bride traveled to Delhi to initiate the celebrations. Outside Raghav's residence in Delhi, a tent has been set up, and the house has been adorned with lights. After an extensive search for a venue for their destination wedding, the couple has selected Udaipur, Rajasthan, as the location. As per the wedding invitation card obtained by India Today, the two-day extravaganza will be held at the luxurious hotels The Leela Palace and The Taj Lake Palace, with the main ceremony scheduled to occur at the former.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s pre-wedding festivities

As reported by ETimes, the couple is anticipated to partake in ceremonies such as Ardas and Kirtan during the celebrations in Delhi. The families will also engage in a lighthearted game of cricket. Recently, images of Parineeti and Raghav seeking blessings at a Gurudwara have emerged. According to the leaked invitation, the pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur will encompass Parineeti's Choora ceremony, a welcoming luncheon for guests, and an evening soiree with the theme ‘Let's party like it's the 90s.’

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding day schedule

The wedding invitation also unveiled the itinerary for the main day. On September 24, the celebrations will commence with Raghav's Sehrabandi ceremony at the Taj Lake Palace, beginning at 1 p.m., themed as 'Threads of Blessings.' Subsequently, the lively Baraat procession will set off at 2 p.m., making its way to the main venue. The Jaimala ceremony is scheduled for 3:30 pm, followed by the sacred Pheras at 4 pm, and concluding with the heartfelt Vidai at 6:30 pm. To culminate this unforgettable day, a grand reception gala, themed 'A Night of Amore,' will be held at 8:30 pm.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding theme and outfits

The theme chosen for the main wedding is said to be 'Divine Promises - A Pearl White Indian Wedding.' This theme suggests that white elements will feature prominently in the decorations. It is likely that both the bride and groom will incorporate pearls and whites into their outfits. Notably, the couple wore white ensembles designed by Manish Malhotra for their engagement, and it is expected that the renowned fashion designer will also contribute to their attire during the wedding weekend.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding menu

As reported by Times of India, the food menu for the wedding will feature Punjabi dishes to honor the couple's Punjabi heritage. Additionally, it will include Rajasthani delicacies to provide guests with a taste of the local cuisine.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding guests

Parineeti and Raghav's wedding is anticipated to be attended by their close friends and family members. Parineeti's cousin, global icon Priyanka Chopra, had previously flown to India specifically for Parineeti's engagement and is expected to do the same for the wedding. However, Priyanka's husband, Nick Jonas, might not be able to attend due to The Jonas Brothers' ongoing tour. Additionally, several VVIPs, including AAP leaders, are expected to join in the celebrations.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding reception

A previous leak of the wedding invite had disclosed the date and venue for reception of the couple. As per the leak, a lavish reception is scheduled to be held at the Taj Hotel in Chandigarh on September 30th.

Disclaimer: All particulars mentioned in the article are reported by India Today and The Times of India. We take all efforts to share possible accurate details, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all unconfirmed. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com

