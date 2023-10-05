Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's UNSEEN pics from grand Udaipur wedding are enchanting

The IT couple of Tinsel Town Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are now married. The couple sealed the deal on September 24 in a grand destination wedding in Udaipur at the Leela Palace. Their wedding was nothing short of a fairy tale saga. Ever since the wedding of Ragneeti, several wedding pictures and videos have been ruling the internet. While fans couldn’t get over the adorable couple, new unseen pictures have been dropped on social media, sending the internet once again into a state of frenzy.

Today, on October 5, some unseen pictures of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were dropped, creating a buzz on the internet. On the official page of the wedding’s photography partner, an album of unseen pictures of the couple was posted from D-Day. In the first picture, Pari looks like a royal bride in her wedding ensemble designed by Manish Malhotra. The second picture features an aesthetic monochromatic feel of the bridal entry. While another photo gives a peek into the handsome groom, Raghav Chadha’s room, and his uncle and designer, Pawan Sachdeva helping him get dressed for his special day.

Take a look:

Another photograph shared in the album is that of Parineeti Chopra seemingly making her way to walk down the aisle. The monochromatic picture features, Manish Malhotra the best bride man holding the actress’ long veil. Some of the photos are the glimpses captured from Mission Raniganj’s royal bridal entry. A couple of pictures showing the newlywed lovely couple are all hearts. Have a look:

Notably, a section of netizens was surprised by Parineeti’s minimal makeup look. Nonetheless, in an interview with E Times, Pari’s stylists Nidhi Agarwal and Shraddha Lakhani revealed that the actress had already demanded being ‘comfortable’ at her wedding.

In the interview, Nidhi was quoted as saying, “She (Parineeti)never wanted to be an over-the-top bride. She said, 'I want to have fun. Don't treat me like a heroine. I don't want anybody walking behind me, holding my veil, fixing my dupatta. Nothing.' She said, 'I want to be as comfortable as I can be. I will not wear heels for any of my functions. I will wear flats. Put me in sneakers if you can'."

In addition to this, Shraddha added, "Even her mehendi was very minimalistic. She said, 'It's okay if I look like a bridesmaid and not the bride."

