Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding invitation card goes viral; details about reception REVEALED

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are one of the most adored couples in the tinsel town. After maintaining a hush-hush relationship for some time, the couple announced their engagement to the world as they exchanged rings earlier this year, on May 13. The engagement was an intimate affair in the presence of close family and friends. Ever since then, rumors are rife that the couple is planning to tie the knot in September-October. Now, while the wedding date of the two has been confirmed, a wedding card of their reception invite has also been doing the rounds on the internet.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding invitation card emerges online

The royal couple, Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader, Raghav Chadha are about to get married, and a photo of their wedding invite has been going viral on the internet. The viral photo reveals the reception venue and the wedding date. The wedding card is white in color and has an Ek Onkar sign on the top. The borders of Ek Onkar and the couple's name are embossed in golden color, while the rest of the text is printed in navy blue.

The Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding invitation card reads: “With the heavenly blessings of our most revered Shri. P.N. Chadha ji Smt. Vimla Chadha Smt. Usha and Shri H.S. Sachdeva Alka and Sunil Chadha invite you for the reception lunch of their son, Raghav and Parineeti, daughter of Reena and Pawan Chopra on 30th September, 2023, Taj Chandigarh.” It is however not confirmed if the invite is authentic. Have a look at the photo:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to have a ‘week-long’ wedding

According to the reports published in Hindustan Times, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are going to have a 'week-long' wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Despite being busy with work, the actress has been “planning the wedding day in, day out."

The reports further stated that the couple is expected to commence their wedding festivities on September 17 and the functions will be held at The Leela Palace Udaipur. A source has also revealed, “Only close family members and friends will be staying there. For the other guests, all luxury properties in and around the wedding venue have been booked. It’s going to be a grand Punjabi wedding. The celebration will end on September 24.” The source further mentioned that special plans are in place for “guests to indulge in all things touristy. As a lot of politicians will be attending the wedding, the hotels have been told to beef up security arrangements. A recce is underway by the police to ascertain a security plan.”

ALSO READ: Are Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha having a week-long wedding in Udaipur? Find out