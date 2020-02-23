Parineeti Chopra and Shivang Chopra give major sibling goals when spotted at the airport; WATCH

Parineeti Chopra was spotted at the airport with her brother Shivang Chopra and the two were looking adorable together.

recently grabbed headlines when the actress posted a series of photos on her Instagram and Twitter handle wherein she was seen posing at the airport while wearing a mask. She wrote, "Sad, but I guess this is the situation now. Stay safe guys. #Coronavirus #StaySafe." Pari's this post invited the wrath of netizens. The netizens lashed out at the actress for spreading fear around. Everyone started trolling the actress on social media accounts. Recently, Parineeti was spotted with brother Shivang Chopra at the airport.

Parineeti was looking stunning in a striped black and white formal pant and a matching coat with a blacktop. The actress paired her cool glasses with her entire look. The Hasee Toh Phasee actress was spotted when she arrived at the airport with her brother. While Shivang was camera shy he tried to go further but then Pari called him to pose for the paps and while posing the actress was seen pulling her brother's cheek giving major sibling goals. Fans started assuming if Shivang is all set to make his Bollywood debut too.

On the work front, Parineeti will be seen in Saina Nehwal biopic which is directed by Amole Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series. The film is based on the life of Badminton player Saina Nehwal. She will also be seen in the remake of The Girl on the Train which is a mystery thriller film directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced under the banner of Reliance Entertainment.

Check out Parineeti Chopra and Shivang Chopra's video here:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

