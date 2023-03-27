Parineeti Chopra arrives at Manish Malhotra’s residence amid dating rumours with Raghav Chadha-WATCH

Parineeti Chopra has been grabbing the headlines ever since she was spotted with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha. Rumours of the two dating surfaced on social media after they were spotted together at a restaurant in Mumbai, not once, but twice. Some reports on the Internet suggested that they may tie the knot soon, and that a formal announcement may be around the corner. Amidst all this, Parineeti Chopra was spotted outside ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence last night!

Parineeti Chopra arrives at Manish Malhotra’s residence

Parineeti Chopra looked gorgeous as she was spotted by the paparazzi outside Manish Malhotra’s residence last night. She wore a gorgeous black one-shoulder midi dress, which had flared sleeves. She teamed it with green and black handbag, and a pair of black pointed-toe pumps. She posed for the paparazzi, and smiled for the pictures, before entering Manish Malhotra’s residence. The video and pictures led fans to speculate whether she is planning her wedding outfit. While one fan commented, “Bridal outfit in the making???” another one commented, “And I hope the outfit won't be pink.” Check out the video below!

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s dating rumours

Rumours of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha dating each other surfaced after the two were spotted together on lunch and dinner dates in Mumbai. After Raghav returned to Delhi, the media bombarded him with questions about Parineeti and their rumoured romance. He replied, “Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye.” The video went viral on social media!

As per reports, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for many years.

Parineeti Chopra’s work front

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the film Uunchai, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher. She will next be seen in Chamkila, which is helmed by Imtiaz Ali, and also stars Diljit Dosanjh.

