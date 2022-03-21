Parineeti Chopra asked to bring Priyanka Chopra's baby to India to make her a star; Here's what she said

Ever since the news of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas becoming parents have come out, fans have been eagerly waiting for them to share the first pictures of their baby. In fact, the couple has not even disclosed the gender of their child. But, according to several reports, it is believed that PeeCee and Nick have welcomed a baby girl through surrogacy. But today, Priyanka’s sister Parineeti kind of confirmed that the couple is proud parents of a baby girl on national television.

As we all know, Parineeti Chopra is one of the judges on the reality show Hunarbaaz along with Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty. It was during one of the episodes that host Haarsh Limbachiyaa asked the actress to bring Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter To India. He said, "aap apni bhateeji ko pehli flight se India bula lo". To this, the Ishaqzaade actress replied, ‘arrey abhi wo bahut choti hai’. This conversation proves that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are parents to a baby girl.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra celebrated Holi in a full desi way with Nick Jonas and his entire family. Their colourful pictures went viral on social media and we bet their pictures got everyone excited to play the festival. Last year, the couple celebrated the festival in London as the actress was in the middle of her Citadel shoot. Priyanka and Nick were joined by Nick's parents for the festivities.

