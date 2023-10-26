Parineeti Chopra beams with joy in PICS from choora ceremony; shares heartwarming moments with family

The newlywed Parineeti Chopra continues to delight her fans with enchanting glimpses from her fairy-tale wedding to Raghav Chadha. Following the official wedding announcement, the album of vibrant Haldi festivities, and pre-wedding games, Parineeti has now shared heartwarming pictures from her choora ceremony. Her infectious happiness radiates through these images, capturing touching moments with her family.

Parineeti Chopra shares pictures from her choora ceremony

On Thursday, October 26, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram to share enchanting pictures from her choora ceremony, a prelude to her wedding with Raghav Chadha. Dressed in a vibrant yellow ethnic suit, she exuded grace with her dupatta styled like a veil. The first photo captures her amidst floral splendor, showered with roses, radiating joy like a sunbeam.

A close-up shot showcases the intricate pink choora, with another image capturing Parineeti admiring her arms adorned with a delicate pink cloth. Embracing style, she posed with dark sunglasses, adding flair to the festivities. In a heartwarming moment, her brothers tie kaleeras on her hands, and there's a candid shot of her breaking them over her friends' heads. The collection also features a family portrait, bringing together her parents and brothers in the joyous celebration.

Take a look!

Previously, a heartwarming video capturing the choora ceremony and the couple's haldi celebration had been released.

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s grand wedding

Concerning Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding, the joyous union took place on September 24 in the enchanting setting of Udaipur, Rajasthan. The festivities unfolded at The Leela Palace and The Taj Lake Palace hotels. Preceding the nuptials, an entertaining 90s-themed bash added a nostalgic touch to the celebrations. The couple also engaged in sports games in Delhi as part of pre-wedding rituals, fostering a deeper bond between their families.

A day after their lavish pastel-themed wedding, Raghav and Parineeti jetted off to Delhi, where a grand Bahu Swagat ceremony awaited the bride at her new home. The evening unfolded with the lively traditions of the ring-finding game and engaging relationship questions. Parineeti openly expressed that Raghav's family treated her and made her feel like a queen in her new home.

