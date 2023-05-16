Parineeti Chopra bids goodbye to fiancé Raghav Chadha and Delhi in the cutest way ever; Find out

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha recently made it official after the two got engaged in a grand ceremony in Delhi. The engagement took place at the Kapurthala house in the national capital. It was attended by big names from the world of politics. Global icon and Parineeti’s sister Priyanka Chopra also flew down to be a part of their union. Well, the pictures of the lovebirds are proof that it was a dreamy event and it looked straight out of a fairytale. After the beautiful engagement ceremony, the actress is flying back to Mumbai and bids goodbye to her ‘dil’ and ‘Dilli’.

Parineeti Chopra leaves for Mumbai

It’s time for Parineeti Chopra to get back to reality after a grand celebration. The actress seems to be returning to Mumbai after her engagement ceremony with Raghav Chadha in Delhi. She took to her Instagram handle to share a picture from the Delhi airport where in we can see the view of the beautiful city. But what caught our attention is the caption she wrote with the picture. Parineeti wrote, “Bye Bye Dilli. Leaving my dil behind.”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement planner praise the couple

Yesterday Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding planner took to her Instagram handle to praise the couple and penned a beautiful note for them. She wrote, “It’s official, these two amazingly warm and wonderful people are engaged. They are Public figures, which comes with its own perceptions and I was no different, I guess till I interacted with them. A politician and an actor. They are hardworking, inclusive and extremely responsive, generous and loving people. It was so easy to be around them, have so many chats, exchange of ideas. They truly feed of each other. It’s the small things that stand out. He is so indulgent and gentle with her. She is moony eyed around him ..: You can see the connection. It is LOVE. thank you @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88 for making me and my family @theweddingdesigncompany a part of your circle of trust.”

