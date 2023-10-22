Parineeti Chopra Birthday: Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra, and others extend wishes; actor's parents drop heartwarming posts

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra turned 35 today, October 22. The actress has been receiving warm birthday wishes from several celebrities on social media along with her fans. After Priyanka Chopra wished her sister and Raghav Chadha shared a romantic post for his wife, Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra, and many other celebrities took to their social media accounts and extended their warm wishes. The actress's parents Pawan Chopra and Reena Malhotra Chopra shared heartwarming birthday posts for their daughter.

Celebrities wish Parineeti Chopra on her 35th birthday

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma shared a picture of Parineeti Chopra and wrote, "Happy Birthday Parineeti! Wishing you love and light always." Have a look:

Sidharth Malhotra shared a throwback video of an interview featuring him and Parineeti and penned, "Happy Birthday Pari! @parineetichopra (red heart) Hope you're having channa halwa and puri today! (hug emoji)." Take a look:

Designer Manish Malhotra shared an unseen picture from the latter's wedding reception. He wrote, "Happy birthday my dearest @parineetichopra Cheers to all the laughter, fun conversations and memorable time at your wedding stay the wonderful girl that you are always lots and lots of love."

Here's how Athiya Shetty and Rakul Preet Singh wished Parineeti Chopra.

Parineeti Chopra's parents share heartwarming birthday posts

On the other hand, the actress's parents Pawan Chopra and Reena Malhotra Chopra shared pictures with their daughter and wished her a happy birthday in separate posts.

Her father shared pictures from the engagement ceremony and penned, "Daughters are the most precious gifts from God . Happy birthday and God Bless you always, Tisha @parineetichopra."

And, Parineeti's mother shared an adorable posts where she wrote, "They say when you have a daughter you have the best friend you can ever hope for but for me you are more than just that . You are my friend, mentor, guide, punching bag.. the Lucy to Amy George Wade as in Two weeks notice …. You have rendered me incapable of making a decision without checking with you first cos I know you will give me the advice I am looking for. You are my go-to person for everything … the one who will not judge or discriminate but tell me exactly as it is without mincing words."

She further added, "This year has been the most important in your life and we can only pray that as you begin this new journey in life you get all the good things that you ever dreamt of or didn’t dream of even . You deserve only the best cos that’s the person you are . You fulfil everyone around you and fill the room with love, laughter, noise, energy and passion. Love you to eternity. Happy Birthday my childzzzzszs."

Advertisement

Reacting to her father's post, the newlywed commented, "Papaaa (heart eye emojis), and on her mother's post, she wrote, "Annoying nice caption. Thanksssss dude? (laughing emojis)."

ALSO READ: PIC: Priyanka Chopra extends heartfelt wishes to ‘Tisha’ Parineeti Chopra on her birthday