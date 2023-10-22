Parineeti Chopra Birthday Special: 5 times Hasee Toh Phasee actress won hearts with her singing skills

Parineeti Chopra established herself as one of the most loved actresses of her generation, with her impeccable acting skills and some notable movies over the years. The supremely talented actress, who recently tied the knot with young politician Raghav Chadha, is celebrating her 35th birthday today (October 22, 2023).

When it comes to her acting career, Parineeti Chopra has been garnering attention with her authentic portrayal of layered, performance-oriented characters, despite the highs and lows in her career. Meanwhile, the multi-faceted talent has also been winning the hearts of her fans and followers with the occasional singing videos that she drops on her Instagram handle.

On Parineeti Chopra's birthday this year, let us have a look at the 5 best singing videos by the actress...

Parineeti Chopra's rendition of Teri Mitti from Kesari

The National Award-winning actress played the female lead in Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari, which was released in 2019. On the special occasion when the movie turned 4, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram handle and dropped this very special rendition of the much-loved Teri Mitti song, from the movie.

Watch the video below:

When Parineeti released an unplugged version of Zehanaseeb

This soothing melody from Hasee Toh Phasee, which was originally sung by Chinmayi Sripada, is undoubtedly one of the most-loved songs in Parineeti Chopra's acting career. The talented actress recorded her own version of Zehanaseeb during one of her dubbing sessions, and her entire fandom fell in love with her all over again after watching it.

Have a look:

Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi from Meri Pyaari Bindu

Parineeti Chopra made her playback singing debut with this magical romantic song, from the 2017-released romantic drama Meri Pyaari Bindu. Here's an unplugged video of the song that the actress posted on her Instagram handle.

Check this out...

When Parineeti won hearts with her version of Tu Jhoom

In this lovely video shared by Parineeti Chopra on her Instagram handle, the actress who is seen casually sitting on the floor, is singing the famous song 'Tu Jhoom'. Clearly one of the best singing videos released by the multi-faceted talent, so far.

Have a look...

When Parineeti Chopra and her brother Shivang Chopra sang together

Interestingly, Parineeti Chopra and her brother Shivang Chopra, who went to music classes together and have been singing since they were 8, were seen singing the famous Kalank title track.

Watch the video:

