Parineeti Chopra blushes and walks away when the paparazzi ask about her wedding; WATCH

All eyes are on Parineeti Chopra these days as the rumours around her wedding with AAP leader Raghav Chadha has taken centre stage. The speculations began after the two were spotted dining together. All the actress’ fans are eagerly waiting to hear the official confirmation. In fact, recently the Ishaqzaade actress was even spotted with a silver band on her finger which fans believe is her engagement ring. But, before she makes any announcement, paparazzi are after her to spill the beans. Today too as she was snapped in the city, they kept asking her to reveal her wedding date.

Parineeti Chopra asked to reveal her wedding date by the paparazzi

Today Parineeti Chopra was snapped in Mumbai in casual attire. She looked lovely in white track pants that she paired with a black crop top and an oversized black shirt that she left open from the front. The Hasee Toh Phasee star left her hair open and with minimal makeup and black sunglasses, completed her look with white shoes. As she walked inside of a building, the paparazzi asked her ‘Pari ji shaadi kabhi hai?’ Hearing this question, the actress blushed hard and turned away and started walking. When the paps insisted her to reveal the date, Pari did not reply and only kept smiling.

Check out the video:

Parineeti Chopra on media discussing about her personal life

Recently in an interview, Parineeti Chopra revealed that there is a thin line between the media discussing her life and crossing the line by being too personal or disrespectful. Talking about the rumours about her wedding, she said that she would clarify only if it leads to any misconception. She further said that if not necessary, she would avoid issuing any clarification about her life.