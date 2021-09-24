Parineeti Chopra & brother Shivang's soulful rendition in Maldives impresses Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal

Actress has impressed audiences with not just her acting in several films but also her singing skills. Now, a new video, in which she and her brother Shivang Chopra are matching vocals with each other during a singing session in the Maldives is going viral and it is for all the right reasons. The Saina actress took to her social media handle to share a video of crooning Kalank's title track with Shivang and well, several stars like Vicky Kaushal, reacted to it.

Sharing the video, Parineeti wrote, "Singing sesh We’ve been singing together since we were 8 .. Went to music school to learn together .. Now we can predict each other’s moves while singing." The Chopra siblings could be seen singing in sync with each other the title track of Varun and starrer Kalank. Varun shared Parineeti's video on his Instagram story and wrote, "This is soo beautiful Parineeti and Shivang." On the other hand, Vicky commented and wrote, "So good!" Nimrat Kaur wrote, "Adorable."

Meanwhile, Parineeti has been sharing photos and videos from her vacation in the Maldives with her parents and brother. From enjoying some beach time to relishing floating breakfast in the tropical paradise, Parineeti is making the most of her trip with family before returning to the grind.

On the work front, Parineeti has had a great year with 3 big releases including The Girl On The Train, Saina and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Her performances in all the three films were loved and appreciated by fans.

