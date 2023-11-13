Parineeti Chopra calls husband Raghav Chadha her 'home' as she celebrates first Diwali post marriage

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, the charming couple, began their marital journey on September 24 in a stunning ceremony in Udaipur. Since then, the couple has been graciously sharing glimpses of some heartwarming moments from their union on social media, much to the delight of their fans. Following the celebration of her first Karva Chauth, Parineeti has now offered admirers a sneak peek into her inaugural Diwali post-marriage, adding another chapter to their journey of shared joy and festivities.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's first Diwali moments

Parineeti Chopra treated her Instagram followers today with a delightful series of photos capturing the essence of her and Raghav Chadha's Diwali festivities. The couple was resplendent in their ethnic attire, striking loving poses for the camera. Parineeti looked enchanting in a maroon saree, complemented by golden juttis and elegant diamond earrings. Raghav sported a black indo-western ensemble, adorned with a red and blue stole.

One heartwarming image captured the duo embracing, with Parineeti beaming affectionately at her husband. They also actively participated in the decorations, seen seated near the urli adorned with diyas. The final shot was a tender moment, as Parineeti planted a sweet kiss on her husband's cheek.

In a sweet and heartfelt caption, Parineeti expressed, "My home, my love @raghavchadha88."

About Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chadha's wedding

Raghav and Parineeti embarked on their journey toward matrimony with an intimate engagement ceremony held in Delhi in May. This set the stage for their nuptials which unfolded at the opulent Leela Palace hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, surrounded by the presence of their near and dear ones. Bedecked in pastel-colored ensembles, they embarked on their special day, partaking in traditional rituals such as jaimala, pheras, and bidaai. The festivities extended to elaborate ceremonies for haldi, chooda, sangeet, and various pre-wedding celebrations.

In their official wedding announcement, Raghav and Parineeti penned heartfelt sentiments, stating, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now.”

