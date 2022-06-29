Parineeti Chopra calls Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie 'most beautiful baby in the world'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently enjoying their new phase of life as parents. The duo welcomed their daughter Maltie Marie Jonas Chopra in January this year via surrogacy. On Mother's Day, 2022, Priyanka and Nick revealed that their daughter was in NICU for over 100 days. They also shared her first picture on their social media handle after welcoming her home. Now, Parineeti Chopra talked about her niece in the latest interview and was all praises for her.

The Girl On The Train actress was asked if she has seen Priyanka and Nick's baby daughter, to which she revealed: "Oh my god. Of course, she is the most beautiful baby in the world. They (Priyanka and Nick) had shared her journey. She had a bit of a rough start but she is healthy now." Further, respecting the couple's privacy, Parineeti said, “She’s a beautiful baby. I don’t want to talk much about her but she is my little baby”.

Earlier, as PeeCee announced the homecoming of her baby girl, Parineeti lauded the Dil Dhadakne Do actress and took to the comments section and wrote: “Seeing the both of you like this the last three months has been both hard and inspiring. Mimi didi - I saw a soldier in the hospital - You. And little BD has taught us so much already and she doesn’t even know it! Chalo now time to start spoiling her.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Ishaqzaade actress was last seen in the biographical sports drama Saina, which was based on the life of badminton player Saina Nehwal and was directed by Amole Gupte. Next, Parineeti will feature in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa in the lead along with Neena Gupta and Sarika in prominent roles.

