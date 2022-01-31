Parineeti Chopra calls Priyanka Chopra ‘star of the world’ as the star reveals what she loves most about her

Priyanka Chopra has been a doting sister to her sibling and cousins and she is often seen showering love on them. In fact, her equation with Parineeti Chopra has often dished out major sister goals. The sister duo is often seen singing praises for each other along with treating fans with some unseen pics. However, Priyanka made it to the headlines lately after Parineeti revealed what she loves the most about the Dil Dhadakne Do actress and it left everyone go aww.

This happened during an AMA session on Instagram wherein the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress was quizzed about what she loves the most about Priyanka. Taking it as an opportunity to sing praises for the Bajirao Mastani actress, Parineeti called her big sis as the star of the world and stated that she loves the fact that Priyanka is an older sibling. The Hasee Toh Phasee actress wrote, “Star for the world, Real, big sis for me. I’m the eldest sibling for me brothers. So, She’s the “older sibling” for me”.

Take a look at Parineeti Chopra’s post:

To note, Parineeti shares a close bond with Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas. In fact, in one of her interviews with Anaita Shroff Adajania, Parineeti had even opened up about the couple’s love story and the moment Nick popped the question to Priyanka. “I remember telling Mimi didi that I have never seen you this happy. It's unbelievable, the kind of positive effect you both have on each other. And one month later at 3 am in the night, I had a FaceTime missed call. I FaceTimed them back and both of them were in the frame in Greece. She just put up her hand up and showed me the ring. It was the most beautiful moment,” she added.

