Parineeti Chopra compares her engagement moments to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ wedding; Calls it ‘life’

Parineeti Chopra is on cloud 9 these days and the reason is non-other than her recent engagement to AAP leader Raghav Chadha. The actress got engaged in a grand ceremony in Delhi and the function was attended by a lot of political leaders, friends, and family. Even the global icon and her sister Priyanka Chopra made sure to arrive in the capital city to be there for her sister on her special day. Well, the Kesari actress has been sharing beautiful snaps from her ceremony. But the one picture that caught everyone’s attention and took us back straight to PeeCee and Nick Jonas’ wedding was the one where the Citadel actress was putting tilak on Raghav’s forehead. Wondering how? Then scroll down to see the memory.

Parineeti Chopra shares pics from her engagement

Taking to her Instagram stories, Parineeti Chopra shared several moments from her engagement to Raghav Chadha and compared them to that with moments from Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding. In the first story, she shared a collage of two pictures. The picture that she has kept on the top is from Peecee and Nick’s wedding. The Ishaqzaade actress can be seen applying haldi on the American singer’s cheeks while everyone is smiling. The picture that she has posted below, is from her own engagement where the Love Again actress is applying tilak on Raghav’s forehead. It is beautiful to see how time flies and role reverses. Then in the next story, Parineeti shared yet another collage of her hugging her sister Priyanka. Both the pictures have them hugging each other but the difference is that the first pic is from Priyanka’s wedding and the other one is from Parineeti’s engagement.

Check it out:

Parineeti Chopra’s work front

Parineeti was last seen in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. Next, she has Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh.

