Parineeti Chopra completes 10 yrs in showbiz, sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas feels super proud
On her completing 10 years today, her actress sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas also took to Instagram and congratulated her. She wrote, “Tisha…so so proud of your talent, your journey and everything you’ve achieved. Congrats on completing 10 years in the industry!" With the post, Priyanka also shared a picture. On the occasion, the actress mentioned that she would no longer play it safe in her profession.
Coming to the video, Parineeti wrote, “The best surprise ever! Thank you to the entire team of Uunchai and Team Parineeti for making yesterday incredible. To celebrate with and learn from such massive legends, I must have done something right. 10 years and I’m just about starting."
On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will play a Nepali travel guide in the upcoming film Uunchai. She will also be seen in an unnamed film directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.
