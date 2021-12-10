Parineeti Chopra completes 10 yrs in showbiz, sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas feels super proud

Parineeti Chopra has surely come a long way in her career. She has completed 10 years in Bollywood and her journey is beautiful. The actress started her career in a supportive role with the film ‘Ladies versus Ricky Bahl’ and then went on to appear in films like Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, and Hasee Toh Phasee among many others. Well, currently she is shooting for the film Uunchai and her cast and crew gave her a beautiful surprise. She shared a video in which co-actors Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher can also be seen.

On her completing 10 years today, her actress sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas also took to Instagram and congratulated her. She wrote, “Tisha…so so proud of your talent, your journey and everything you’ve achieved. Congrats on completing 10 years in the industry!" With the post, Priyanka also shared a picture. On the occasion, the actress mentioned that she would no longer play it safe in her profession.

Coming to the video, Parineeti wrote, “The best surprise ever! Thank you to the entire team of Uunchai and Team Parineeti for making yesterday incredible. To celebrate with and learn from such massive legends, I must have done something right. 10 years and I’m just about starting."