Parineeti Chopra completes 9 years in Bollywood; Shares throwback tweet of her first film announcement
Parineeti Chopra has completed 9 years in the Hindi film industry today. Parineeti made her Bollywood debut with Maneesh Sharma’s Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl in 2011. To celebrate 9 years of her debut film, the bubbly actress took to her social media handles to share thank her fans. Parineeti shared a throwback tweet of her first film announcement. In Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Parineeti shared screen space with Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma.
Now, while sharing the throwback tweet, Parineeti wrote “HOW IT STARTED. 9 years .. Thankyou .” Her throwback tweet read as, “Guyssss!! The BIGGEST news!! I am being launched by Yash Raj Films as their new talent and I'm signing a 3 film deal!!!!!!!!!” Meanwhile, #9YearsOfParineetiChopra is trending on social media and her fans are pouring in congratulatory message in the comment section of her post.
Take a look at Parineeti Chopra’s latest post here:
However, after her debut film Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, she gained more limelight with Ishaqzaade, in which she starred opposite debutante Arjun Kapoor.
Apart from acting, the Shuddh Desi Romance actress has also made her singing debut in Bollywood and sung songs in films like Meri Pyaari Bindu and Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari.
On the work front, earlier, Parineeti was shooting for The Girl On The Train in London. The actress will be next reuniting with her Ishaqzaade co-star Arjun Kapoor for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. She will be also seen in a sports drama titled Saina, which is a biopic of the ace badminton player Saina Nehwal. Parineeti was last seen in Jabariya Jodi alongside Sidharth Malhotra.
Anonymous 42 minutes ago
Only one hit in the 9 years why is she still around ?