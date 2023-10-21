Parineeti Chopra dances with Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra; Watch UNSEEN glimpses from Sufi night

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in Udaipur last month, and pictures from their wedding ceremony were dream-like! While Parineeti has shared glimpses from the Haldi ceremony and a special sports day, fans are eagerly waiting for a sneak peek into other pre-wedding festivities. Before the wedding, Parineeti and Raghav organized a Sufi night for their family and friends. Now, we have come across some unseen moments from the Sufi night, one of which shows Parineeti dancing with Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra.

Parineeti Chopra danced with Madhu Chopra on a Sufi night

A video that has surfaced on social media shows Parineeti Chopra posing with her relatives during Sufi night. She looks absolutely gorgeous in a grey and silver sharara set. She kept her hair open and adorned her hair with a red rose. Parineeti accessorized with a silver choker set and matching juttis. Meanwhile, the video also shows us glimpses of the beautifully decorated venue and the performances at Sufi night.

Up next, we see Parineeti Chopra dancing with her cousin Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra on the stage. The ladies flaunted their fun moves as they danced together. Madhu Chopra is seen in a grey ethnic suit with floral embroidery over it. The video also gives a sneak peek into the fun sports day between the Chadhas and the Chopras. Priyanka’s brother Siddharth Chopra is also seen in the video.

Check it out below!

While Priyanka Chopra couldn’t attend her cousin Parineeti's wedding with Raghav Chadha, PeeCee’s mom Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra were present for all the wedding festivities. In an interaction with the paparazzi, Madhu Chopra confirmed that the Desi Girl couldn’t attend due to her work commitments.

Priyanka, however, penned a lovely note for Parineeti and Raghav while sharing dreamy pictures from their wedding. She wrote, “Picture perfect.. sending so much love to the newly weds on their special day! Welcome to the Chopra family @raghavchadha88 … hope you’re ready to dive into the crazy with us. Tisha you are the most beautiful bride ever.. we’re sending you and Raghav all the love and blessings for a lifetime of happiness. Take care of each other and protect this beautiful love. Love you little one. @parineetichopra.”

