Parineeti Chopra is dressed all cozy as she starts shooting for Amitabh Bachchan starrer Oonchai

Parineeti Chopra has apparently started shooting for her upcoming film ‘Oonchai’ starring Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Sarika. Helmed by filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, the movie is about a tale of four friends. Yesterday, a fan account of Parineeti posted pictures of the actress, as she was spotted in Nepal, where the film’s shooting will be taking place with a 40-day schedule.

Parineeti is recently back from her family holiday in Maldives. The Ishaqzaade actress posted several pictures from her island vacations on the gram. Now that her vacation is over, it looks like Parineeti is back to work. In the pictures posted by the fan account, Parineeti can be seen dressed in a black sweatshirt, that she layered with a cropped black jacket and teamed up with high-waisted white trousers. Her hair was up in a ponytail, while she accessorized the look with a pair of stylish sunnies. She was also seen taking a helicopter ride. Posting these pictures, the account wrote a caption that read, “Pari clicked at Lukla – Nepal where she’s currently shooting for the film #Unchai”.