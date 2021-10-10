Parineeti Chopra is dressed all cozy as she starts shooting for Amitabh Bachchan starrer Oonchai
Parineeti Chopra has apparently started shooting for her upcoming film ‘Oonchai’ starring Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Sarika. Helmed by filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, the movie is about a tale of four friends. Yesterday, a fan account of Parineeti posted pictures of the actress, as she was spotted in Nepal, where the film’s shooting will be taking place with a 40-day schedule.
Parineeti is recently back from her family holiday in Maldives. The Ishaqzaade actress posted several pictures from her island vacations on the gram. Now that her vacation is over, it looks like Parineeti is back to work. In the pictures posted by the fan account, Parineeti can be seen dressed in a black sweatshirt, that she layered with a cropped black jacket and teamed up with high-waisted white trousers. Her hair was up in a ponytail, while she accessorized the look with a pair of stylish sunnies. She was also seen taking a helicopter ride. Posting these pictures, the account wrote a caption that read, “Pari clicked at Lukla – Nepal where she’s currently shooting for the film #Unchai”.
Take a look:
Last month, Pinkvilla exclusively learned about the premise of the film. “It’s a beautiful slice of life tale of four friends, who are aged 60 plus. Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Danny Denzongpa will be playing the character of four friends. It’s a subject close to Sooraj Barjatya’s heart and is completely different from what the filmmaker has made till date. The premise has the right blend of feel-good elements with strong rooted emotions,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film goes on floors in Nepal from October with a 40-day schedule.
“The overseas stint will be followed by short schedules in Mumbai and Delhi before calling it a wrap. Oonchai will be shot at the aforementioned locations over a period of five months with the makers targeting a wrap by March 2022,” the source further added.
This year, Parineeti had three releases including Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Saina, and The Girl On The Train. It will be interesting to watch the actress with such a unique ensemble of cast for Oonchai. Are you excited?