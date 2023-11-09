Parineeti Chopra drops 'coolest' throwback PICS ft. mom and mom-in-law from Maldives girls' trip

Parineeti Chopra got hitched to Raghav Chadha in a big fat Punjabi wedding earlier this year and has been making headlines lately. Chopra has made several public appearances since her wedding and has been spotted flaunting her newly married avatar with red sindoor and chooda on various occasions. The Kesari actress, who has been relishing her marital bliss lately, has now shared some glimpses of a vacation in the Maldives with her mother and mother-in-law. Keep reading to know how fans reacted.

Whistles, cheers, and awards for the coolest girl gang please: Parineeti Chopra as she shares vacation pictures with her mother, mother-in-law

Parineeti Chopra got hitched on September 24 this year in a grand destination wedding held in Udaipur. Recently, the actress shared some photographs calling them the ‘coolest throwback’. The photos are from a vacation that she took with her mother and her mother-in-law in the Maldives. Parineeti can be seen chilling by poolside and in one of the photos, she can also be seen riding a bicycle and flashing her evergreen smile.

Another picture shows the actress striking a pose with her girl gang near a beach. As she shared the pictures on her Instagram account earlier today, she wrote in the caption, “The coolest throwback is when you go for a girls' trip that includes your Mom and Mom-in-law! Whistles, cheers, and awards for the cooolest girl gang please!”

Fans react to Parineeti Chopra’s vacation photos

After the Golmaal Again actress shared the photographs earlier today, her comment section witnessed a heap of fan reactions flowing in. “Nyccccccc”, a fan said and another fan mentioned, “May God Protect This Smile Always and Forever.” Many other fans also reacted to Parineeti’s ‘cool’ photos.

Work front of Parineeti Chopra

The actress made her debut with Ranveer Singh starrer Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, wherein she essayed the role of Dimple Chadha. Since then, she has starred in various movies including Ishaqzaade, Hasee Toh Phasee, and many more.

Recently, the actress was seen sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar in Mission Raniganj, which was a story about Jaswant Singh Gill, who saved the lives of more than 60 miners during a coal disaster that struck Raniganj in 1989.

Notably, Parineeti was also seen getting back to action after her wedding, which was attended by various celebrities including Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra, Manish Malhotra, and many more. She was spotted at a dubbing studio on the 7th of November.

