Parineeti Chopra drops romantic pic with ‘Santa for life’ Raghav Chadha from London vacay on Christmas eve
Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram handle and dropped a cutesy picture with 'Santa for life' Raghav Chadha from London vacations and also gave a peek into her Christmas shenanigans. Check out!
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are one of the cutest couples in tinsel town. The couple is often seen sending the internet into a state of frenzy with their adorable couple pictures and videos. Having embraced the marital bliss earlier this year, the couple is embarking on their many firsts. On the other hand, the couple is also relishing their first Yuletide and on the occasion, the Mission Raniganj actress dropped yet another awwdorable photo with her ‘Santa for life’ from their London vacation.
Parineeti Chopra drops cutesy picture with Raghav Chadha from London vacay
Today, on December 24, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram handle and shared a romantic picture with her husband Raghav Chadha. The couple who is currently in London, United Kingdom will be celebrating their first Christmas as a married couple. While sharing the post, she captioned it, “Falling on my Santa for life (accompanied by Smiling Face with heart and a Christmas tree).
The picture posted by the actress features the much-in-love couple sharing a warm hug. While Pari is leaning towards Raghav with closed eyes, Raghav is looking at his pretty wife with a sweet smile. Take a look:
Minutes after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the cutesy couple. A fan commented, “Merry Christmas Love birds @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88” and another fan wrote, “Deadly gorgeous”
Parineeti Chopra gives a peek into her Christmas shenanigans
In addition to this, Pari taking to her Instagram stories also shared several pictures on her Instagram stories as she gave a peek into her Christmas shenanigans. The first picture features a beautiful Christmas tree decorated with red baubles, stars, and lights. Several gift bags have also been placed alongside the tree.
Further, the photo also features a table with assorted miniatures of houses and guards exuding Christmas vibes. In another photo, being Christmas ready, she shared a photo of delicious delicacies prepared for the grand festival including cookies, bread rolls, and pastries.
Take a look:
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha after dating for some time tied the nuptial knot earlier this year on September 24 in a grand Punjabi destination wedding in Udaipur. Amongst several attendees, the gala affair was also attended by several dignitaries including Delhi and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal.
