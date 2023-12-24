Parineeti Chopra drops romantic pic with ‘Santa for life’ Raghav Chadha from London vacay on Christmas eve

Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram handle and dropped a cutesy picture with 'Santa for life' Raghav Chadha from London vacations and also gave a peek into her Christmas shenanigans. Check out!

By Krishma Sharma
Published on Dec 24, 2023   |  03:35 PM IST  |  3.5K
Parineeti Chopra
Pic Courtesy: Parineet

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are one of the cutest couples in tinsel town. The couple is often seen sending the internet into a state of frenzy with their adorable couple pictures and videos. Having embraced the marital bliss earlier this year, the couple is embarking on their many firsts. On the other hand, the couple is also relishing their first Yuletide and on the occasion, the Mission Raniganj actress dropped yet another awwdorable photo with her ‘Santa for life’ from their London vacation. 

Related Story

entertainment

Arjun Kapoor lauds Vicky Kaushal's performance in Sam Bahadur: 'It takes guts to take on character like this'

Parineeti Chopra drops cutesy picture with Raghav Chadha from London vacay

Today, on December 24, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram handle and shared a romantic picture with her husband Raghav Chadha. The couple who is currently in London, United Kingdom will be celebrating their first Christmas as a married couple. While sharing the post, she captioned it, “Falling on my Santa for life (accompanied by Smiling Face with heart and a Christmas tree). 

The picture posted by the actress features the much-in-love couple sharing a warm hug. While Pari is leaning towards Raghav with closed eyes, Raghav is looking at his pretty wife with a sweet smile. Take a look:

Minutes after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the cutesy couple. A fan commented, “Merry Christmas Love birds @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88” and another fan wrote, “Deadly gorgeous”

Advertisement

Parineeti Chopra gives a peek into her Christmas shenanigans 

In addition to this, Pari taking to her Instagram stories also shared several pictures on her Instagram stories as she gave a peek into her Christmas shenanigans. The first picture features a beautiful Christmas tree decorated with red baubles, stars, and lights. Several gift bags have also been placed alongside the tree. 

Further, the photo also features a table with assorted miniatures of houses and guards exuding Christmas vibes. In another photo, being Christmas ready, she shared a photo of delicious delicacies prepared for the grand festival including cookies, bread rolls, and pastries. 

Take a look:

Pic Courtesy: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Advertisement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha after dating for some time tied the nuptial knot earlier this year on September 24 in a grand Punjabi destination wedding in Udaipur. Amongst several attendees, the gala affair was also attended by several dignitaries including Delhi and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal. 

About The Author
Krishma Sharma

Journalism is not just a profession, but a passion for Krishma Sharma. With an experience of over three years

...

Credits: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Entertainment News Parineeti Chopra Mission Raniganj Raghav Chadha
Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors
Latest Movies: Creed III
Upcoming Movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Jonathan Majors was accused of assault on March 25 in Manhattan, New York. The trial began on December 4 and he was convicted after two weeks. Majors now faces an uncertain future amid the domestic abuse charges. Shortly after the verdict, a s...

Read more

Movie

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom
Action, Fantasy, Adventure

Cast:

Ben Affleck, Amber Heard, Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 114 cr.

The theatrical release of DC's latest addition to the superhero franchise, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom has arrived which, is a sequel to the original Aquaman (2018. The movie ) and marks the final release before the franchise's reboot into the new DC Universe. After a year filled with abysmal performances at the box ...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Will monster machine gun appear in Animal Park? Art director Suresh Selvarajan REVEALS

1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor's 1st reaction to Animal's 500 KG machine gun revealed; art director gives budget deets
2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Upendra Limaye calls Ranbir Kapoor 'fantabulous actor'; reveals apprehension about underwear scene
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Will Upendra Limaye, who played Freddy, be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park? Here's his reply

4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji believes Black ‘changed her as a person’, opens up on prepping for intense roles
5

Latest Articles