Parineeti Chopra drops UNSEEN pic from engagement to wish 'Mimi didi' Priyanka Chopra on her birthday

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the celebrated Bollywood actress and global icon turned 41 today. Known for her exceptional talent, captivating beauty, and trailblazing achievements, we would be stating the obvious – Priyanka has garnered worldwide acclaim. Priyanka's talent and dedication have earned her numerous accolades, including a National Film Award and multiple Filmfare Awards. She has also been honored with the prestigious Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award. Additionally, she has made a mark in the international arena, being featured on Forbes' list of the World's 100 Most Powerful Women and Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People.

Sister Parineeti Chopra took onto Instagram stories to wish her Mimi didi as she fondly calls her. Read on to see what she posted.

Parineeti Chopra’s wishes for her sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas

In a heartwarming gesture, Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram stories to share an unseen photo from her engagement ceremony. The picture captures a beautiful moment between Parineeti and her sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Parineeti is seen seated while Priyanka stands in front, possibly adjusting her maang tikka. The caption accompanying the photo reads, 'Happiest birthday Mimi didi... thank you for everything you do! I LOVE YOU,' accompanied by a purple heart emoji.

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra’s sisterly bliss

In a previous candid conversation with Pinkvilla, Parineeti Chopra opened up about her relationship with her elder sister, whom she affectionately calls Mimi didi. Parineeti expressed her admiration for Priyanka, describing their bond as positive and beautiful. She emphasized how Priyanka's love and positivity have been the foundation of their relationship. Parineeti credited her cousin for being an incredible elder sister who takes care of the entire family. She acknowledged Priyanka's role in maintaining their strong sisterly connection.

Parineeti further praised Priyanka's exceptional qualities, calling her one of the rarest individuals one can find. She acknowledged Priyanka's remarkable career spanning seventeen years and her ability to set benchmarks and achieve milestones. Parineeti shared her deep admiration for her sister's work and the inspiration she draws from it.

Parineeti Chopra’s upcoming projects

While Parineeti’s recent release was Uunchai alongside veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. Next, she has Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila in the pipeline, featuring her alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

