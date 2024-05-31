Parineeti Chopra enjoying mango date with hubby Raghav Chadha in new post; See pic

Actress Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party member, Raghav Chadha last year. The couple keeps setting relationship goals for their fans on social media. Parineeti, who recently starred opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Amar Singh Chamkila, is now spending quality time with her husband, Raghav. Her latest Instagram post says it all.

Parineeti Chopra enjoys mango date with hubby Raghav Chadha

On Friday evening, Parineeti Chopra shared a sneak peek of her date with her husband, Raghav Chadha on her Instagram handle. The actress posted a picture of two mugs with mango slices inside. She accompanied her post with a caption featuring a mango emoji and wrote “(mango) for two.” The actress added a blowing kiss emoji at the end. She also tagged Raghav in her caption.

Fans’ reaction to her post

Many Instagram users dropped comments on her post. “Delicious,” one of them wrote. “Mango season,” another commented. “So beautiful so elegant just looking like a wow,” an Instagram user shared.

Before this, Parineeti had posted this picture on her Instagram story. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Take a look:

Advertisement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s temple visit

Parineeti Chopra often shares pictures of herself with her husband, Raghav, on social media. The couple recently visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings after his eye surgery. For those who are unaware, Raghav recently had an eye operation in London. Parineeti posted a picture of their temple visit on Instagram. Here’s her post:

Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding

Parineeti had earlier shared that she was sure of marrying Raghav within 'five minutes' of their first meeting. "My mother always used to tell me when your life partner will come in front of you, you will know, and I said, “Please don’t tell me these filmy lines aisa kuch nahin hota. I swear, I met Raghav and in 5 minutes I knew I’m going to marry this man," she had said.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s marriage ceremony was held at The Leela Palace in Udaipur on September 24, 2023. The couple had their roka in May last year. Rumours of their affair had begun in March 2023, after they were spotted together outside an eatery in Mumbai.

Parineeti Chopra’s work front

Parineeti Chopra made her debut with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl in 2011. She has also worked in films like Ishaqzaade, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kill Dil, Saina, and others.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha seek blessings at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple post his eye surgery